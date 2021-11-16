‘Never thought of getting vaccine’: Dhaka slum dwellers celebrate access to COVID inoculation

The adults lined up for their first doses after spot registration at 25 booths in eight centres on Tuesday.

Officials said the plan was to inoculate 15,000 residents of the slum from 9 am to 4 pm on the first day. The programme will continue at the slum for 10 days and may be extended.

Zahangir Mia, a carpenter, appeared happy after receiving his first dose of the vaccine at Pollibandhu Ershad Shishu Kalyan, which was using AstraZeneca doses.

“We had never thought we would get the vaccine. Who cares about the slum people? We are happy that we’ve finally got the vaccine. Now the government should arrange vaccines for the residents of all slums.”

“We are at great risk because we live in a crowded place. I’ve been waiting in the queue for a long time, but I’m happy that I’m getting the vaccine,” said Aklima Akter, a janitor of a hospital, before her vaccination.

Abul Hye, a senior citizen, was hanging out at a teashop after receiving his vaccine dose. “We could do nothing if we were ignored. I am happy that I’ve got the vaccine. Why wouldn’t I take it when it is being given near my home?”

Rahima Khatun, a domestic worker, could not take the vaccine because she was ineligible to register without a NID card. Now she has taken the vaccine after registering with her birth certificate.

If they cannot bring the documents, they will be registered through “line listing”, an epidemiologic database created with names and other details of people, said Dr Shamsul Haque, head of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation at the Directorate General of Health Services.

Sujon Mia, a grocer, has the NID card but he could not register online due to a lack of knowledge. He just showed his NID for the spot registration before he received his dose under the special programme. “I didn’t realise it would be so easy.”

The authorities will continue the vaccination on Friday and Saturday for the residents who cannot take the doses on workdays, said Selim Reza, CEO of Dhaka North City Corporation.

Anwar Hossain, a volunteer of Red Crescent Society, said that 600 people will be given the vaccine at each booth daily.

The campaign will be expanded to other slums in the capital and elsewhere in Bangladesh, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said at an event in Dhaka on Monday.

Korail is the largest slum in Dhaka with more than 300,000 residents, according to the minister.