India's Dr Reddy's open to making Pfizer COVID pill after Merck deal
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Nov 2021 12:58 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2021 01:12 PM BdST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, one of a handful of Indian drug companies licensed to make a new COVID-19 pill developed by Merck, said on Monday it was open to making a similar pill from Pfizer, thought to be even more effective.
The new drugs, which unlike vaccines can be used to treat patients once they contract coronavirus infection, are expected to be a huge market. Merck has given out licenses to manufacturers in developing countries to ensure a swift global supply, and companies are hopeful that Pfizer will do the same.
"Yeah, yeah, absolutely," Dr Reddy's co-chairman and managing director, GV Prasad, told Reuters in an interview, when asked about making rival products from the US companies.
"Dr Reddy’s remains open to all opportunities," a company spokesperson said separately.
Prasad said Dr Reddy's, one of India's biggest drugmakers, had not yet initiated any talks with Pfizer before the US company sought regulatory permissions.
Dr Reddy's expects India's drug regulator to approve Merck's molnupiravir as soon as the United States does.
Britain and Bangladesh have already authorised the drug, and India with its 1.35 billion people could be a big market.
"India is also processing the application. Merck is also submitting the data here," Prasad said. "Approval is expected as soon as Merck gets approval in the US."
Molnupiravir, which Merck will itself market as Lagevrio, was shown last month to halve the chance of high-risk COVID-19 patients dying or being hospitalised. The chance is cut by 89 percent for adults at risk of severe disease in the case of Pfizer's drug, Paxlovid.
Other licensed Indian molnupiravir producers include Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Hetero Labs. Their deal with Merck allows them to sell the product in India and some other developing countries.
Merck has signed deals to sell more than 6 million courses of molnupiravir around the world. Bangladesh's Beximco Pharmaceuticals said last week it would sell a version of the drug for 70 taka (82 cents) per capsule, or 2,800 taka ($33) for a full course.
Prasad said demand would dictate its production of the Merck drug, foreseeing a tough fight between the Indian companies.
"In the end, it will be a race to the bottom, it will be very competitive," he said. "There's not a lot of money to be made with these products."
- Nigeria plans mass vaccination drive
- India's Dr Reddy's open to making Pfizer COVID pill
- Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes
- Govt to vaccinate slum dwellers against COVID
- How to exercise with chronic pain
- Norway plans 3rd vaccine dose for all adults
- The quiet revolution that may solve chronic pain
- Veterans push to legalise psychedelic drugs
- Nigeria plans mass vaccination drive, considers booster shot
- India's Dr Reddy's open to making Pfizer COVID pill after Merck deal
- Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together
- Bangladesh plans COVID vaccination for slum residents from Tuesday; Korail comes first
- The quiet scientific revolution that may solve chronic pain
- How to exercise with chronic pain
Most Read
- His reasons for opposing Trump were biblical. Now a top Christian editor is out
- Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of ‘talented’ expats
- Karnaphuli tunnel is 75% complete. Now the project is dogged by potential trouble: traffic jam
- Raintree rape case judge ignored Supreme Court’s order in another case in 2020
- Writer Hasan Azizul Huq dies aged 82
- Ex-wheat institute scientist killed over loan dispute, says RAB
- Bangladesh logs 4 virus deaths, 234 cases in a day
- Bangladesh is capable of making COVID vaccines for export: Hasina
- India reopens to vaccinated travellers as more Asian countries loosen rules
- As holidays near, bosses try to coax Vietnam’s workers back to factories