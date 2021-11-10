Bangladesh dengue hospitalisations surpass 25,000

No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the toll at 96 so far, according to the latest government data.

As of Wednesday, as many as 649 patients, including 537 from Dhaka city, are receiving treatment for the disease in hospitals.

Of the 25,054 dengue patients taken into hospital care this year, 24,320 have returned home after recovering from the illness.

August and September saw a rapid increase in dengue cases. More than 15,000 of this year’s cases have been recorded in these two months.

The dengue virus carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes put about 100,000 people in hospitals in 2019, setting a record.

The threat of dengue declined last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, when only 1,405 people were down with the disease as per hospital records.