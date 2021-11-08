Pfizer could seek broad clearance for COVID-19 vaccine boosters this week: Washington Post
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Nov 2021 10:08 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2021 10:08 PM BdST
Pfizer and German partner BioNTech are expected to seek authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for people aged 18 and above as soon as this week, Washington Post reported on Monday, citing officials familiar with the situation.
The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, in September authorised the extra shot for those aged 65 and above, people at high risk of severe disease, and others regularly exposed to the virus.
Pfizer and US health officials have argued that the boosters prevent hospitalisations and deaths and that emerging data indicates they can slow mild infections as well.
Pfizer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
