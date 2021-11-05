Home > Health

Gene linked to doubling risk of COVID-19 death found by UK scientists

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Nov 2021 06:12 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2021 06:12 PM BdST

British scientists said on Friday they had identified a gene in the human body that doubles the risk of dying due to COVID-19, providing new insight into how the illness affects patients and possibly help in developing specific treatments.

Around 60% of people with South Asian ancestry carry the high-risk genetic signal, researchers at Oxford University said, adding the discovery partly explains the high number of deaths seen in some British communities, and the affect of COVID-19 in the Indian subcontinent.

