Gene linked to doubling risk of COVID-19 death found by UK scientists
Published: 05 Nov 2021 06:12 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2021 06:12 PM BdST
British scientists said on Friday they had identified a gene in the human body that doubles the risk of dying due to COVID-19, providing new insight into how the illness affects patients and possibly help in developing specific treatments.
Around 60% of people with South Asian ancestry carry the high-risk genetic signal, researchers at Oxford University said, adding the discovery partly explains the high number of deaths seen in some British communities, and the affect of COVID-19 in the Indian subcontinent.
