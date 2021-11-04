Older HPV vaccine cuts cervical cancer rate up to 87%, study finds
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Nov 2021 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2021 12:15 PM BdST
Young women who were vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV) in their teens with an older GlaxoSmithKline product called Cervarix had up to an 87% lower risk of developing cervical cancer linked to the virus, a long-running English study found.
When the vaccinated women were in their 20s, those who had received the series of shots between ages 12 and 13 had cervical cancer rates that were 87% lower than unvaccinated women who had been screened for the malignancy.
The cancer rate was 62% lower when the shots were given between ages 14 and 16 and reduced by 34% in women vaccinated between ages 16 and 18, researchers reported in The Lancet medical journal.
Rates of a precancerous condition were reduced by 97% when the shots were given at ages 12 and 13, the study also found.
The findings "should greatly reassure those still hesitant about the benefits of HPV vaccination," the researchers said.
The study, funded by Cancer Research UK, looked at registry data from January 2006 to June 2019 on women who had been screened for cervical cancer between ages 20 and 64, including women who received the Cervarix vaccine after it became available in 2008.
During the nearly 13-year period, roughly 28,000 diagnoses of cervical cancer and 300,000 diagnoses of a precancerous condition called cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN3) were recorded in England, data showed.
The young women who were vaccinated had around 450 fewer cases of cervical cancers and 17,200 fewer cases of CIN3 than expected in unvaccinated women of the same age.
"We hope that these new results encourage uptake as the success of the vaccination programme relies not only on the efficacy of the vaccine but also the proportion of the population vaccinated," said co-author Kate Soldan of the UK Health Security Agency.
Cervarix, developed by GSK, protects against two HPV types that are responsible for roughly 70% to 80% of all cervical cancers.
Since September 2012, Merck & Co's quadrivalent vaccine Gardasil, which protects against four HPV types linked to cervical and head and neck cancers, has been used in England instead of Cervarix.
GSK also stopped selling Cervarix in the United States due low demand with Gardasil dominating the world's most lucrative market.
Cervical cancer is rare in young women. Follow-up as women grow older is needed to fully assess the vaccines' impact.
- COVID could lead to HIV surge in Africa
- Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children
- How often do COVID vaccines cause heart problems in kids?
- School students get first COVID vaccines
- Vaccine for school students at 8 centres
- How students can sign up for vaccine
- US set to authorise Pfizer shot for kids
- India gifts 3 ‘life-support’ ambulances to Bangladesh
- COVID-19 pandemic could lead to HIV surge in West & Central Africa, says UNAIDS chief
- Bahrain approves Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11
- How often do COVID vaccines cause heart problems in kids?
- Bangladesh launches COVID vaccine programme for school students
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- How younger students can sign up for COVID vaccine
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises diesel, kerosene prices by 23% amid global volatility
- Shahana Hanif of Bangladeshi descent makes history as the first Muslim woman elected to New York City Council
- Actress Kristen Stewart engaged to partner Dylan Meyer
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Baghdad Group Chairman Ferdous Khan arrested over loan default
- Narayanganj court opens trial of Hifazat leader Mamunul in rape case
- A Chinese tennis star accuses a former top leader of sexual assault
- PBI arrests a killer in the guise of a lover and his partner in crime in Cumilla
- Fire engulfs Aziz Group chemicals factory in Gazipur’s Sreepur