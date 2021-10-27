Spain to give booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna to people who had J&J shot
Published: 27 Oct 2021
Spain will give a booster injection of coronavirus vaccines manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna to people who received Johnson&Johnson's single-shot vaccine, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
From Nov 15, around 2 million people in the country who had the J&J vaccine will get a booster shot, three months after their first vaccine, the ministry said in a statement.
With some 88.5% of its population fully vaccinated, Spain has one of the highest rates of inoculation against COVID-19 in Europe.
Earlier this month, the government began giving out third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to people aged 70 or over.
The incidence of the virus as measured over the preceding 14 days edged up on Monday to 46.4 cases per 100,000 people but remains below the 50 case threshold deemed to be low-risk by the government.
