Bangladesh to run mass vaccination with second dose on Thursday

They will have to visit the same centres for the second dose, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Tuesday.

The government carried out the campaign on Sept 28. At some places, it continued to Sept 29.

More than 8.2 million people received the first dose of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine in the drive.

Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director of DGHS who heads the National Vaccine Deployment Committee, said citizens will be able to receive the second dose at another centre later if they fail to get it on Thursday.

She said the centres where the routine vaccination programme continues will give the second dose later.

“The campaign will be held mainly on Oct 28 (Thursday). It may be delayed by a day or two in some remote areas.”

More than 40.6 million people received the first doses of coronavirus vaccines until Monday, with 28.62 million of them receiving the second dose.

The number of people who have registered for the vaccine has crossed 56.6 million.