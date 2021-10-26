Bangladesh to run mass vaccination with second dose on Thursday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Oct 2021 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2021 07:47 PM BdST
Citizens who received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in the campaign to mark Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s birthday a month ago will get the second dose on Thursday.
They will have to visit the same centres for the second dose, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Tuesday.
The government carried out the campaign on Sept 28. At some places, it continued to Sept 29.
More than 8.2 million people received the first dose of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine in the drive.
Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director of DGHS who heads the National Vaccine Deployment Committee, said citizens will be able to receive the second dose at another centre later if they fail to get it on Thursday.
She said the centres where the routine vaccination programme continues will give the second dose later.
“The campaign will be held mainly on Oct 28 (Thursday). It may be delayed by a day or two in some remote areas.”
More than 40.6 million people received the first doses of coronavirus vaccines until Monday, with 28.62 million of them receiving the second dose.
The number of people who have registered for the vaccine has crossed 56.6 million.
- The emotional toll of adult acne
- In China, fast-changing variants cause human bird flu
- COVID vaccines should begin soon for kids: Fauci
- 25% of population given at least first COVID shot
- Pfizer COVID vaccine’s benefits outweigh risks in children: FDA
- What scientists are learning about estrogen and exercise
- US CDC signs off on Moderna, J&J COVID-19 vaccine boosters
- A 30-year campaign to control drug prices faces another failure
- Bangladesh to run mass vaccination with second dose on Thursday
- Rise in human bird flu cases in China shows risk of fast-changing variants: health experts
- The emotional toll of adult acne
- Rise in human bird flu cases in China shows risk of fast-changing variants: health experts
- Coronavirus vaccines should begin soon for children ages 5-11
- Bangladesh vaccinates 25% of population with at least first COVID shot
Most Read
- Thailand to allow vaccinated Bangladeshi tourists
- ‘Angry and frustrated’: Biman pilots launch protests over pay cut
- Taliban officials celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued
- Crack appears in a pillar of Chattogram flyover. Are heavy vehicles to blame?
- Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
- Pori Moni gets fresh bail in narcotics case, indictment hearing on Nov 15
- Bangladesh’s COVID infections fall 72% in a month
- Facebook will fuel further unrest, whistleblower says
- Former players back India's Shami after abuse following loss to Pakistan
- Jeff Bezos’ rocket company wants to build a space station