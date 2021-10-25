Bangladesh vaccinates 25% of population with at least first COVID shot

The second shot of the COVID vaccine has been administered to over 20 million people as of Sunday, the health directorate said.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, the country has a population of over 160 million, which means more than 24 percent of the people have received their first jab.

The government started a mass vaccination campaign across the country on Feb 8, with the aim of inoculating 80 percent of the population against COVID-19.

Most people have received the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, according to DGHS. Citizens were also given doses of Oxford- AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Statistics have also highlighted a gender gap in vaccination as more men have received their first doses of the vaccine than women.

Dhaka division is currently leading the vaccination race with over 10 million administered the first dose. Chattogram division takes second place with over 7 million doses.

Bandarban district has administered the least number of shots, with just over 100,000 people getting vaccinated.