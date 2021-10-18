EU plans to boost reach of Pfizer COVID-19 shot
>>Yadarisa Shabong and Pushkala Aripaka, Reuters
Published: 18 Oct 2021 11:12 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2021 11:12 PM BdST
Europe's drug regulator said on Monday it was evaluating the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children as young as five, while also taking steps to aid an increase in production and boost the shot's reach.
The European Medicines Agency said it would review data, including results from an ongoing study, for the vaccine - known as Comirnaty. It has already been authorised for use in those 12 years of age and older in the European Union and United States.
The two-shot vaccine, based on new mRNA technology, was found to induce a strong immune response in five- to 11-year- olds in a clinical trial of 2,268 participants, the drugmakers said last month.
Pfizer and German partner BioNTech submitted data on Comirnaty for young children last week.
While children are less susceptible to severe COVID-19, they can spread the coronavirus to others, including those more at risk of severe illness.
Alongside vaccinating children, regulators and drugmakers are also considering booster doses for the vulnerable, underscoring the need to increase production and extend access to protection from the virus to as many people as possible.
The EMA also said on Monday it had approved two more manufacturing sites for producing the vaccine in the Italian cities of Monza and Anagni, while also giving the green light to a ready-to-use formulation of Comirnaty.
The sites would produce up to 85 million additional doses to supply the European Union in 2021, the regulator said. Pfizer and BioNTech are the biggest suppliers of COVID-19 vaccines to the bloc.
The drugmakers' new approved formulation that does not require dilution would also allow for longer storage and easier transportation at regulator refrigerator temperatures of 2°C to 8°C.
In a statement, BioNTech said the new formulation for individuals 12 years and older will be available in a phased rollout starting in early 2022.
- October is cruellest for some breast cancer survivors
- COVID will be an era, not a crisis that fades
- Distraction is the secret to better running
- Second J&J shot gets expert backing
- Scorching heat triggers a surge in viral fever
- FDA issues guidelines to reduce sodium consumption
- Test run of COVID shots for kids on Thursday
- Children to get COVID shots starting this week
- EU plans to boost reach of Pfizer COVID-19 shot
- For some breast cancer survivors, October Is the cruellest month
- Past pandemics remind us COVID will be an era, not a crisis that fades
- The secret to better running? Try distraction
- Second J&J COVID-19 shot gets expert backing; FDA is looking at lowering age for Pfizer booster
- As heat scorches Dhaka, viral fever cases surge
Most Read
- In anger over alleged blasphemy, arsonists burn down Hindu homes in Rangpur
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK
- Protesters at Shahbagh demand ‘highest punishment’ for anti-Hindu attacks
- Bangladesh slump to defeat against Scotland in T20 World Cup opener
- Bangladesh scraps Dhaka-Chattogram elevated expressway plan
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Fear grips a community in Rangpur after anti-Hindu hate crimes
- Bangladesh transfers 7 police officers after communal violence
- Two more arrested for vandalising Hindu temples in Feni
- Culprits in Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks were 'immediately identified': minister