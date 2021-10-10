Children in Bangladesh will get COVID vaccines soon: health minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Oct 2021 06:27 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2021 06:27 PM BdST
Children between the ages of 12 and 17 will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine soon, says Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
The minister said on Sunday that he had met with representatives from the WHO director general’s office and the vaccine alliance Gavi during his recent visit to Switzerland.
Their representatives had given their assent to the vaccination of children against COVID-19, he said.
“They told us – ‘you can give the vaccines as a way to stop the spread’. Gavi also assured us of sending Pfizer and Moderna doses.”
The government currently has 6 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, half of which will be administered to children between the ages of 12 and 17. Children can register for the vaccine through their birth registration or birth certificate.
“The remaining vaccines will be kept in reserve for the second dose for the children. They will be able to register through their birth certificate or through their educational institution.”
The health minister also spoke of Bangladesh’s overall vaccination campaign. Bangladesh has received 72.2 million doses so far and administered 54.1 million doses, he said. Another 18.1 million doses are in stock. So far, 52 million people have registered for the COVID vaccine.
By January, Bangladesh will receive at least 160 million doses, he said.
“If the amount we get through the COVAX facility increases, we will get even more. Through these doses we will be able to vaccinate 80 million people by January.”
- Children to get COVID shots soon: health minister
- 2 Indian drugmakers to end trials of Merck’s COVID pill
- Anxiety surged during pandemic
- Moderna aims to deliver 1bn more vaccine in 2022
- How false science created a COVID 'miracle' drug
- How a vaccine mandate could worsen a shortage of home care aides
- Climate change worsens spread of dengue: study
- A new vaccine strategy for children: One dose
- Children in Bangladesh will get COVID vaccines soon: health minister
- Has COVID’s capacity for harm diminished? A Magsaysay-winning scientist warns of new variant
- First, impressive vaccines for Covid. Next up: The flu
- Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19
- Anxiety surged during pandemic, particularly among women: study
- Moderna aims to deliver 1bn more vaccine doses to low-income countries in 2022
Most Read
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Pressure builds in Bangladesh as global LNG prices lurch to record high
- His sister was brutally raped. He declared war on the crime and designed an app to fight it
- Has COVID’s capacity for harm diminished? A Magsaysay-winning scientist warns of new variant
- Moderna, racing for profits, keeps COVID vaccine out of reach of poor
- Harun-ar-Rashid, renowned physicist and science writer, dies at 88
- Pori Moni receives bail in drug case
- Serum Institute sends 1m AstraZeneca doses to Bangladesh as India resumes exports
- ‘Starting a fire’: US and China enter dangerous territory over Taiwan
- Battle-hardened Taliban fighters enjoy a day off at amusement park