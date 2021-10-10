Children in Bangladesh will get COVID vaccines soon: health minister

The minister said on Sunday that he had met with representatives from the WHO director general’s office and the vaccine alliance Gavi during his recent visit to Switzerland.

Their representatives had given their assent to the vaccination of children against COVID-19, he said.

“They told us – ‘you can give the vaccines as a way to stop the spread’. Gavi also assured us of sending Pfizer and Moderna doses.”

The government currently has 6 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, half of which will be administered to children between the ages of 12 and 17. Children can register for the vaccine through their birth registration or birth certificate.

“The remaining vaccines will be kept in reserve for the second dose for the children. They will be able to register through their birth certificate or through their educational institution.”

The health minister also spoke of Bangladesh’s overall vaccination campaign. Bangladesh has received 72.2 million doses so far and administered 54.1 million doses, he said. Another 18.1 million doses are in stock. So far, 52 million people have registered for the COVID vaccine.

By January, Bangladesh will receive at least 160 million doses, he said.

“If the amount we get through the COVAX facility increases, we will get even more. Through these doses we will be able to vaccinate 80 million people by January.”