Bangladesh’s hospitalised dengue cases surpass 20,000

In the 24 hours to 8 am on Sunday, the government registered three deaths among the dengue patients, taking the toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year to 76.

As many as 967 patients, including 795 of Dhaka city, were receiving treatment for the disease in hospital on Saturday morning, while 19,086 have returned home after recovery so far.

August and September saw a rapid increase in dengue cases. More than 15,000 of this year’s cases have been recorded in these two months.

The dengue virus carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes put about 100,000 people in hospitals in 2019, setting a record.

The threat of dengue declined last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, when only 1,405 people were down with the disease as per hospital records.