Cases of polycystic ovary syndrome are rising in Bangladesh. Experts point to a lack of awareness

Although the diagnosis came quite late, Nasrin, 31, has started taking medical treatment for her ailment. But now she is worried about the prospect of bearing a child.

The lack of awareness surrounding the condition coupled with a sedentary lifestyle has propelled the number of PCOS cases in Bangladesh, according to health experts.

Negligence on the part of women as well as their families has caused the disease to go untreated in many cases, they said.

Usually, most women do not pay any heed to the disease until they reach the point when they start facing complications in their pregnancy. These complications, however, can be long-lasting. Sometimes, it even leads to uterine cancer.

A few women who are suffering from the disease have opened up to bdnews24.com about their experiences.

Afrin,19, has an irregular menstrual cycle. She has her periods every 35 to 40 days but sometimes she doesn't menstruate for a month or two. After visiting a doctor over the matter, Afrin learned that she was suffering from PCOS.

“I noticed the irregularities in my menstrual cycle for about a year but remained quiet about it. When I told my mother, she asked me to wait and monitor,” she said.

“Then I went to the doctor who checked my symptoms and asked me to do some tests before diagnosing the disease.”

Nasrin Sultana, too, was having irregular periods since she was a university student. She opted for homoeopathic treatment and had good results initially. But the problem resurfaced after some time.

“After being irregular for two to three years, my periods totally stopped for three months. Also, I found myself having unwanted facial hair. People told me that a hormonal disturbance was causing it.”

Nasrin went to a gynaecologist who presented marriage as a solution to her problem.

“When I went to another doctor, they suspected I was suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome and that was confirmed following an ultrasound test.”

Nasrin, a resident of Bangshal, is trying to bring substantive changes to her lifestyle. She now walks regularly and has reduced the intake of carbohydrates and other fatty foods. However, she hasn't been able to conceive a child even after trying for two years, despite the assurance from her doctor that she "will be fine after taking some medicines".

“I never knew that an irregular menstrual cycle could be a disease,” Nasrin said.

Shifa Jannat, who lives in Rayer Bazar, has always had an irregular menstrual cycle. She went to a gynaecologist when she was having trouble conceiving, only to find that she suffering from PCOS.

“They [gynaecologist] said it would take some time as the diagnosis was quite late. If it is not cured with medicine, I may need to undergo surgery,” Shifa said.

As a sufferer of PCOS, Shifa now realises that many of her women acquaintances have been experiencing the same symptoms. “They think it’s not an issue and will be fine automatically over time. This is what causes the damage. I realised it myself.”

SYMPTOMS OF PCOS

The first and foremost symptom of polycystic ovary syndrome is an irregular menstrual cycle, according to Prof Farhana Dewan, former head of the Gynaecology Department at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College.

“Women suffering from it would not have their periods every month. There may be a delay or gap of one and a half months or more,” she said.

Gynaecologists usually run a hormone test on women coming with such complaints, she added.

“Women, too, have androgen or male hormones in them to some extent. An imbalance of the androgen hormone in women prevents monthly ovulation and leads to an irregular menstrual cycle,” Prof Farhana said.

Apart from irregular periods, PCOS can be manifested through several other symptoms, according to her.

“Having a lot of pimples and unwanted hair are among the other symptoms,” she said.

It is normal to gain weight due to overeating or lack of physical exercise, but PCOS can be the reason behind excess weight gain for a woman even after they change their diet or lifestyle. PCOS also causes excessive hair loss in women.