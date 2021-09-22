Bangladesh scraps recruitment of 2,839 healthcare workers over corruption

It has ordered the Directorate General of Health Services to organise recruitment tests again after an investigation found a lack of transparency in the assessment of candidates in written exams.

The candidates will not need to apply again for the new exams, it said in a letter.

The DGHS published the notice for the recruitment of 889 medical technologists, 1,800 medical technicians and 150 cardiographers in June last year amid a shortage of healthcare workers during the first wave of coronavirus infections.