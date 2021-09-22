Home > Health

Bangladesh scraps recruitment of 2,839 healthcare workers over corruption

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Sep 2021 12:27 AM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2021 12:27 AM BdST

The Health Services Division has cancelled the recruitment of 2,839 medical technologists, technicians and cardiographers over corruption in the appointment process.  

It has ordered the Directorate General of Health Services to organise recruitment tests again after an investigation found a lack of transparency in the assessment of candidates in written exams.

The candidates will not need to apply again for the new exams, it said in a letter.

The DGHS published the notice for the recruitment of 889 medical technologists, 1,800 medical technicians and 150 cardiographers in June last year amid a shortage of healthcare workers during the first wave of coronavirus infections.  

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories