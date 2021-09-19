Bangladesh plans 20m COVID vaccine doses a month
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Sep 2021 11:18 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2021 11:18 PM BdST
The government plans to administer 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccines a month, the Directorate General of Health Services says.
Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of DGHS, said on Sunday they have the capability to administer the doses, including 10 million shots through mass vaccination drives as per the plan.
“We are trying to expand the inoculation campaign,” he said, adding that citizens above 60 years will be vaccinated after on-spot registration at the centres.
“We always prioritise the elderly in the vaccination drive because we’ve seen that people above 60 years are getting infected and dying in most of the cases.”
He did not specify when they will begin implementing the plan.
As the schools have reopened, the authorities will shift some of the vaccination centres from the educational institutions to auditoriums or hall rooms in the upazilas along with the local health complexes.
At the union level, sub-centres and health and family welfare centres will be used for the vaccination.
At some places, the government will vaccinate people two days a week, according to Khurshid.
The ICT Division will send SMS to the citizens by designating the centres based on the unions they live in after registration on the Surokkha web platform.
Khurshid also said the DGHS was working to bring children under the vaccination programme. The government earlier said it was waiting for the World Health Organization’s approval to go ahead with the plan to inoculate children above 12 years against COVID-19.
Until Sunday, more than 42 million people have registered for the vaccine. Nearly 22.5 million people have received the first vaccine. The number of people who have received both doses is over 14.82 million.
Bangladesh plans 20m COVID vaccine doses a month
