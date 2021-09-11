COVID-19 vaccines hold strong against Delta, protection waning in older adults
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Sep 2021 09:33 AM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2021 09:33 AM BdST
Three US studies suggest COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against hospitalisation and death, even in the face of the highly transmissible Delta variant, but vaccine protection appears to be waning among older populations, especially among those 75 and older.
US data on hospitalisation from nine states during the period when the Delta variant was dominant also suggests that the Moderna Inc vaccine was more effective at preventing hospitalisations among individuals of all ages than vaccines from BioNTech/Pfizer Inc or Johnson & Johnson.
In that study of more than 32,000 visits to urgent care centers, emergency rooms and hospitals, Moderna's vaccine was 95 percent effective at preventing hospitalisation compared with 80 percent for Pfizer and 60 percent for J&J.
Overall, the findings, released on Friday in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly report on death and disease show that vaccines continue to offer strong protection from COVID-19.
- Human milk bank stuck in religious limbo
- 248 hospitalised for dengue in a day
- Harmful chemicals in bread: Bakers 'unsure'
- PSC for hiring 4,000 docs from 42nd BCS
- EU lists nerve disorder as possible side-effect of AstraZeneca vaccine
- Move for 3 minutes every half-hour to counter sitting effects
- Pandemic sets back fight against HIV, TB
- 343 hospitalisations for dengue in a day
- Islamic leaders sleep on human milk bank decision for two years
- Bangladesh sees 248 dengue patients hospitalised in a day
- Bakers ‘unsure’ if harmful bromates and iodates are used in bread
- PSC recommends hiring 4,000 doctors as assistant surgeons from 42nd BCS
- EU lists rare nerve disorder as possible side-effect of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
- Move for 3 minutes, every half-hour, to counter the Ill effects of sitting
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Messi hat-trick breaks Pele's record for most goals by a South American
- RAB arrests Ehsan Group chairman for embezzling Tk 170bn
- Bangladesh eyes August deadline for deep-sea mooring project
- Bangladesh to shut schools if COVID cases spike again
- Bangladesh counts 38 new virus deaths, lowest in 3 months; cases rise by 2,325
- All quiet at Jahangirnagar University
- 'It's connected to you': Shared causes fuel surge in disasters
- Brokering exit from Afghanistan, US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
- ‘Football is like food’: Afghan female football players find a home in Italy