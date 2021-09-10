Bangladesh sees 248 dengue patients hospitalised in a day

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, 214 patients with the disease were admitted to 41 public and private hospitals in Dhaka in the 24 hours to 8am on Friday, while another 34 were hospitalised outside Dhaka.

No deaths from the disease were reported in that period.

Currently, 1,221 patients with the disease are hospitalised across the country. Most of the cases – 1,041 - centre on the Dhaka Metropolitan area. Another 180 dengue patients are hospitalised in various divisions.

Bangladesh has detected 2,899 new cases of dengue this month and has seen 8 deaths from the virus.

Hospitalisations due to dengue spiked to a high of 7,698 in August amid the monsoon season. Thirty-four people died of the disease.

According to the DGHS, no dengue deaths were recorded in the first six months of the year. But the disease started spreading in July, leading to 54 deaths in the days since.

This year, 13,255 patients have been hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 11,980 recovered and were released.

Bangladesh saw its worst encounter with the aedes mosquito-borne disease in 2019, with over 100,000 afflicted by the virus. That year also saw the record for deaths from the virus.

The IEDCR investigated 266 deaths at various hospitals that year and confirmed that 148 had died of dengue.