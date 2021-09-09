PSC recommends hiring 4,000 doctors as assistant surgeons from 42nd BCS

The results, published on Thursday, are available on the PSC website and can be had via SMS through Teletalk numbers, the commission said in a notice.

The appointments will be finalised after medical tests and background checks on the candidates.

As many as 6,022 candidates for government assistant surgeon’s posts cleared the 42nd special BCS preliminary examinations and the PSC published the results on Mar 29.

The successful candidates faced viva voce. Over 27,000 candidates took the exams, the first BCS tests since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic on Feb 26.

More than 31,000 candidates registered for the exams after the PSC advertised the recruitment in November last year.