Bangladesh sees rush for the second dose of COVID vaccine

The government launched the first phase of mass vaccination, a six-day drive, on Aug 7 in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus infections and propel inoculations.

The second phase of mass vaccination will continue until Sept 9. Under the programme, those who already received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, will be able to take the second jab from 9 am to 5 pm.

Although there was no campaign, people still showed interest to receive vaccine shots, the officials related to the vaccination programme said. The programme duration has been shortened to three days this time, leading the authorities to provide vaccine shots to 700 people a day.

A volunteer verifies the documents of everyone who arrived at the Rajdhani High School centre in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Tuesday to receive their second jabs of COVID vaccines. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Pallabi Community Centre, a mass vaccination centre in Dhaka North, had people queueing there since early morning.

Sarwar Alam, an employee of a private company, said he had some trouble taking the vaccine as he had no prior information about the programme. “I can’t queue here for the entire day as I have to go to work. I came in the early morning so I can leave soon.”

“Just yesterday I heard that those who took the first shot on Aug 7 must take the second shot today. Had I known about it earlier, I could have taken leave from my office.”

Tuhin Akter, a resident of Mirpur, who stood at the end of the queue, said: “Last time, many people queued for vaccines. I wasn’t sure I'd be able to get a shot. This time, not many people will show up. As I had the first dose, I’ll get the second for sure. Only trouble is to queue for so long. I hope it won’t rain.”

They were informed about the programme after 7 pm on Monday, said Ward Councillor Sazzad Hossain.

Despite a wide campaign, people showed up from 6 am to get the shot, he said. “As the information was disseminated in a very short time, we doubt if 700 people who took the first dose will come for the second dose. Many of them may have missed the information.”

“Some people came for their first dose but we had to send them back as there’s no scope for giving the first dose,” he said.

There were long queues at the vaccination centres, said DNCC Chief Health Officer Brig Gen Mohammad Sharif Ahmed.

“I got to know at 5 pm yesterday that the vaccination programme will be held today. Then I arranged with others to implement it. I didn’t expect so many people to respond in such a short time. All centres are full.”

A health worker prepares to administer the second doses of COVID vaccines at Rajdhani High School centre in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Tuesday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Those who took the first shot on Aug 7 and 8, must come for the second dose on Sept 7. For those who took the first shot on Aug 9 and 10, a second dose has been scheduled on Sept 8. Those who took the first dose on Aug 11 and 12, must come for the second dose on Sept 9.

Everyone will get the vaccine shot, the official said. “People are interested. If someone misses it today they’ll get the shot tomorrow.”

“There’s less trouble this time as no new registration is required.”

“Our target is to vaccinate 700 people and the programme will continue until we reach the target. We’ll start earlier tomorrow as people are quite interested.”

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, more than 19.6 million people have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine and 8.9 million of them took the second dose.

Health officials hoped that 5 million more people would receive the second dose during the mass vaccination programme.