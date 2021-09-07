Bangladesh sees rush for the second dose of COVID vaccine
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Sep 2021 03:51 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2021 03:51 PM BdST
Bangladesh rolled out the second phase of mass vaccination programme on Tuesday and people showed up at all centres with enthusiasm.
The government launched the first phase of mass vaccination, a six-day drive, on Aug 7 in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus infections and propel inoculations.
The second phase of mass vaccination will continue until Sept 9. Under the programme, those who already received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, will be able to take the second jab from 9 am to 5 pm.
Although there was no campaign, people still showed interest to receive vaccine shots, the officials related to the vaccination programme said. The programme duration has been shortened to three days this time, leading the authorities to provide vaccine shots to 700 people a day.
A volunteer verifies the documents of everyone who arrived at the Rajdhani High School centre in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Tuesday to receive their second jabs of COVID vaccines. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Sarwar Alam, an employee of a private company, said he had some trouble taking the vaccine as he had no prior information about the programme. “I can’t queue here for the entire day as I have to go to work. I came in the early morning so I can leave soon.”
“Just yesterday I heard that those who took the first shot on Aug 7 must take the second shot today. Had I known about it earlier, I could have taken leave from my office.”
Tuhin Akter, a resident of Mirpur, who stood at the end of the queue, said: “Last time, many people queued for vaccines. I wasn’t sure I'd be able to get a shot. This time, not many people will show up. As I had the first dose, I’ll get the second for sure. Only trouble is to queue for so long. I hope it won’t rain.”
Volunteers verify the documents of those who arrived at the Rajdhani High School centre in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Tuesday to receive their second jabs of COVID vaccines. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Despite a wide campaign, people showed up from 6 am to get the shot, he said. “As the information was disseminated in a very short time, we doubt if 700 people who took the first dose will come for the second dose. Many of them may have missed the information.”
“Some people came for their first dose but we had to send them back as there’s no scope for giving the first dose,” he said.
There were long queues at the vaccination centres, said DNCC Chief Health Officer Brig Gen Mohammad Sharif Ahmed.
“I got to know at 5 pm yesterday that the vaccination programme will be held today. Then I arranged with others to implement it. I didn’t expect so many people to respond in such a short time. All centres are full.”
A health worker prepares to administer the second doses of COVID vaccines at Rajdhani High School centre in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Tuesday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Everyone will get the vaccine shot, the official said. “People are interested. If someone misses it today they’ll get the shot tomorrow.”
“There’s less trouble this time as no new registration is required.”
“Our target is to vaccinate 700 people and the programme will continue until we reach the target. We’ll start earlier tomorrow as people are quite interested.”
According to the Directorate General of Health Services, more than 19.6 million people have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine and 8.9 million of them took the second dose.
Health officials hoped that 5 million more people would receive the second dose during the mass vaccination programme.
- Is your ‘go bag’ ready?
- 1,735 hospitalisations for dengue in 5 days
- Can magnesium supplements really help you sleep?
- Each COVID surge poses a risk for health workers
- No need to vaccinate healthy 12- to 15-year-olds: UK panel
- Indian drugmaker gets to study vaccine in children, teens
- Number of people with dementia to grow into 78m by 2030
- Australian doctors warn health system may 'capsize'
- Is your ‘go bag’ ready?
- 1,735 dengue patients hospitalised in Bangladesh in five days
- Can magnesium supplements really help you sleep?
- Born conjoined back-to-back, Israeli twins finally see each other after surgery
- Each COVID-19 surge poses a risk for healthcare workers: PTSD
- UK panel does not recommend COVID vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds
Most Read
- Nasir, Omi, Shahidul charged with trying to rape, murder Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club
- Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Microsoft Bangladesh
- New case accuses Bashundhara MD, family of ‘rape and murder’
- Bangladesh to introduce PCR tests at three international airports to ease pandemic travel
- Jamaat Secretary General Parwar, eight others arrested in Dhaka
- Murder convict hid in plain sight for 29 years. Now he faces life in prison
- A curtain divides male, female students as Afghan universities reopen
- Bangladesh, Britain agree to work closely on Afghan crisis, regional stability
- Bangladesh logs 65 virus deaths, 2,710 cases in a day
- Panjshir, the last Afghan province to fall to the Taliban