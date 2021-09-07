343 hospitalised with dengue, highest daily count this year
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Sep 2021 09:07 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2021 09:07 PM BdST
As many as 343 dengue patients have been hospitalised in Bangladesh in a day, accounting for the highest daily count this year and topping the previous high of 329 on Aug 17.
The 41 hospitals in Dhaka city admitted 286 dengue patients while the number of hospitalisations for the mosquito-borne disease outside the capital was 57 in the 24 hours to 8am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
No death from the disease was reported in this period.
The new cases have taken the number of hospitalisations for dengue in the six days of September to 2,078 with six deaths.
In August, 7,698 dengue patients were hospitalised and 34 died from the complications after the first cases of the year were reported in July.
So far this year, 12,434 dengue patients have been hospitalised and 11,101 of them have returned home after recovery. The death toll is 52.
On Tuesday morning, 1,281 dengue patients were receiving treatment at hospitals.
The Denv-3 variant of the dengue virus is dominant in Bangladesh now and contracting the strain after a previous infection could be fatal, researchers have warned.
The Denv-3 variant causes serotype 3 infection, which leads to rapid fall in patient’s bold platelet count.
Those who were infected by Denv-1 or Denv-2 before are showing symptoms that include bleeding, blood clotting, abdominal pain and bloating if they catch Denv-3, according to experts.
Besides mosquito bite, dengue can spread through breast milk and blood transfusion, recent studies suggest.
