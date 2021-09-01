Bangladesh gets another 1m Pfizer vaccine doses from US
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Sep 2021 08:15 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2021 08:15 PM BdST
The United States has sent another 1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh under the COVAX initiative.
Health officials received the shipment, the second from the US, at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport in the presence of US Ambassador Earl R Miller on Tuesday.
Bangladesh has received 1.1 million Pfizer and 5.5 million Moderna doses from the US so far, Lokman Hossain Miah, secretary to the Health Services Division.
"We’re hoping to receive more than 5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine this month. Vaccination is very important for the people at this juncture of the pandemic. We thank the US government and COVAX for their assistance in providing the vaccines."
Miller reiterated President Joe Biden's commitment to ensuring access to vaccines and said the US would donate 500 million vaccine doses to support global needs.
Another 6.5 million Pfizer shots will reach Bangladesh "very soon", he added.
