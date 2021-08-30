EPI porter suspended for selling vaccines in Chandpur
Chandpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Aug 2021 03:08 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2021 03:08 PM BdST
A porter for the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, or EPI, has been suspended over allegations of selling COVID-19 vaccines in Chandpur.
A probe found that the worker had sold and administered the Sinopharm vaccines on two occasions – at Moradon Village on Aug 19 and Thakurchor Village on Aug 22, said Nusrat Jahan Mithen, the Matlab North Upazila health and family planning officer.
The suspended worker, Zakir Hossain, worked at the Matlab North Upazila Health Complex and was responsible for bringing vaccine shipments to the complex.
Dr Md Sakhawat Ullah, the civil surgeon of Chandpur, said the probe report was submitted on Tuesday and Zakir was temporarily suspended.
Health official Nusrat said a letter was sent to the offices of the civil surgeon and the director-general of health services after the porter was suspended.
If anyone else is found to be involved, action will be taken against them as well, she said.
