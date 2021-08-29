Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll tops 26,000

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,493,537after 3,948 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Sunday, according to the latest data from the government.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 27 fatalities and 2,468 infections.

Nationwide, another 6,466 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,415,697.

As many as 27,921 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 14.14 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 94.79 percent and the mortality rate at 1.74 percent.

Globally, over 216.06 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and nearly 4.5 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.