Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll tops 26,000
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Aug 2021 05:16 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2021 05:16 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 89 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 26,015.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,493,537after 3,948 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Sunday, according to the latest data from the government.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 27 fatalities and 2,468 infections.
Nationwide, another 6,466 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,415,697.
As many as 27,921 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 14.14 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 94.79 percent and the mortality rate at 1.74 percent.
Globally, over 216.06 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and nearly 4.5 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- How exercise may help keep our memory sharp
- How Delta variant infiltrated elementary school classroom
- Two die in Japan after shots from Moderna vaccines
- Mexican researchers claim to create COVID neutralising facemask
- AstraZeneca drug for rare disease shows promise
- COVID vaccine protection wanes within 6 months: UK
- Thailand develops machine to squeeze out more vaccine doses
- 2nd doses in mass vaccination start on Sept 7
- How exercise may help keep our memory sharp
- Heart problem more common after COVID-19 than after vaccination, study finds
- Delta variant poses twice the risk of hospitalisation
- How the Delta variant infiltrated an elementary school classroom
- Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
- Mexican researchers say they created facemask that neutralises COVID-19
Most Read
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- Troubled online marketplace Evaly ‘forcing’ workers out
- ADB approves $1.78 billion in loans to improve transport, trade in Bangladesh
- Messi, Mbappé and running out the clock
- Birth certificates issued online in Chattogram when registration was suspended
- Bangladesh logs 80 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in 9 weeks
- Heavily fortified CIA base in Kabul has been destroyed
- 12 Bangladeshis returning home from Afghanistan
- Dhaka metro rail makes test trip
- Khaleda must return to jail if she wants to go abroad: minister