Bangladesh to start 2nd doses for COVID mass vaccination on Sept 7

“More vaccines will arrive by the time we begin administering the second dose,” he added, during an event at the Central Pharmacy on Wednesday, where he received a gift of ventilators from expatriate Bangladeshis.

“As such, there will be no problems distributing this second dose.”

Bangladeshi expatriates living in the US have sent 562 portable ICU ventilators to Bangladesh in two shipments to help aid their home nation’s fight against the coronavirus.

Dr ABM Abdullah, the personal physician to the prime minister, received the ventilators at the airport and later attended the event at the Central Pharmacy.

The shipment of ventilators was overseen by nephrologist Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Sadek, cardiologist Dr Masudul Hasan, former senior UN official Mahmud Ush Shams Chowdhury and cardiologist Dr Chowdhury Hafiz Ahsan, all of whom reside in the US, and Dr Arifur Rahman, who lives in Canada, Dr Abdullah said.