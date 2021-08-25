Bangladesh to start 2nd doses for COVID mass vaccination on Sept 7
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Aug 2021 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2021 02:28 PM BdST
Those who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Bangladesh’s mass vaccination campaign will begin receiving their second doses starting Sept 7, according to Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, the director general of Health Services.
“More vaccines will arrive by the time we begin administering the second dose,” he added, during an event at the Central Pharmacy on Wednesday, where he received a gift of ventilators from expatriate Bangladeshis.
“As such, there will be no problems distributing this second dose.”
Bangladeshi expatriates living in the US have sent 562 portable ICU ventilators to Bangladesh in two shipments to help aid their home nation’s fight against the coronavirus.
Dr ABM Abdullah, the personal physician to the prime minister, received the ventilators at the airport and later attended the event at the Central Pharmacy.
The shipment of ventilators was overseen by nephrologist Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Sadek, cardiologist Dr Masudul Hasan, former senior UN official Mahmud Ush Shams Chowdhury and cardiologist Dr Chowdhury Hafiz Ahsan, all of whom reside in the US, and Dr Arifur Rahman, who lives in Canada, Dr Abdullah said.
- Seeking early signals of dementia in driving and credit scores
- Vaccine boosters show signs of taming Delta in Israel
- 5 diet, lifestyle measures to ward off heartburn
- DGHS lifts suspension on Praava Health services
- 6 hospitals designated for dengue patients
- No more ‘mass’ vaccination
- Philippines approves Sputnik Light vaccine
- Health officials warn people not to use Ivermectin to treat COVID
- Overweight adults should be screened for diabetes at 35, experts say
- Seeking early signals of dementia in driving and credit scores
- Israel's COVID-19 vaccine boosters show signs of taming Delta
- 5 diet and lifestyle measures to ward off heartburn
- DGHS lifts suspension on Praava Health services after three weeks
- Six hospitals designated for treatment of dengue patients
Most Read
- Dhaka ranked 54th among 60 in Safe Cities Index 2021
- Bangladesh aims to reopen educational institutions ‘soon’ if COVID cases drop
- CIA director visited Kabul for secret talks with Taliban
- Reuters photographer was killed after being left behind in retreat, Afghan general says
- Taliban reject extended deadline as US races to finish evacuation
- Bangladesh logs 114 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in nearly two months
- New Zealand team quarantine in Dhaka, Allen tests positive
- What’s the next dream of Digital Bangladesh? Cashless society, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
- As Taliban government looms, should Bangladesh seek diplomacy with Afghanistan?
- The Taliban block Afghans’ access to Kabul’s airport and reject any delay of US withdrawal