DGHS lifts suspension on Praava Health services after three weeks
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Aug 2021 12:17 AM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2021 12:17 AM BdST
The Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS has lifted a suspension on all services of Praava Health three weeks after finding irregularities during inspection.
The directorate took the decision to allow the private facility to resume operations on Tuesday after the company made amendments to its services following the allegations of irregularities, a DGHS official said on Monday.
“Our inspection has confirmed this (amendment),” said Farid Hossain Mia, a director of the DGHS.
“Praava Health has always followed and will always follow the highest standards of clinical quality and international protocols,” the company said in a statement, claiming it has at all times focused on compliance with the guidelines and policy directives issued by the DGHS and international standards of clinical quality.
Praava Health came into the spotlight after announcing the launch of a mobile app for consultation with doctors and other health services in 2018.
Headquartered in Dhaka’s Banani, the company offers other services like diagnosis, online consultation and medications, while also testing COVID-19 samples during the pandemic.
In a letter on Aug 2, the DGHS said that coronavirus sample collection booths are required to have separate donning and doffing rooms. But Praava Health was conducting the two procedures in the same room.
The inspection report also mentioned that Praava’s RT-PCR test reports are not signed by BMDCA-listed doctors, as required.
Although the government has capped the coronavirus testing fee for expatriates at Tk 2,500, Praava charges an additional Tk 150 in "registration fee".
On its website, Praava had the World Health Organization as its ‘partner’. DGHS later asked Praava for an explanation but it was not provided. Praava went on to replace it with ‘our corporate clients’.
