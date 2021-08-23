Six hospitals designated for treatment of dengue patients
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Aug 2021 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2021 08:05 PM BdST
The government has designated six hospitals to ensure speedy services for dengue patients amid a rapid rise in the number of hospitalisations with the mosquito-borne disease.
Five of the hospitals are in Dhaka, where mosquito menace is worsening the situation.
They are Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital aka Mitford Hospital, Railway General Hospitalhk, Aminbazar 20-Bed Hospital, Lalkuthi Hospital, and Kamrangirchar 31-Bed Hospital.
The sixth hospital is in Gazipur – Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital.
The dengue virus carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitos put more than 100,000 people in hospitals in 2019.
The threat of dengue declined last year, when only 1,405 people were down with the disease as per hospital records.
This year, the surging dengue fever cases are complicating the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by overstretched hospitals.
Until Sunday morning, 8,041 patients were hospitalised with the disease.
- No more ‘mass’ vaccination
- Philippines approves Sputnik Light vaccine
- Health officials warn people not to use Ivermectin to treat COVID
- Is aloe a sham?
- Full FDA approval for Pfizer is imminent
- 1,190 dengue patients in hospitals
- AZ antibody therapy prevents COVID: study
- J&J seeks nod for vaccine trial in Indian adolescents
- No more ‘mass’ vaccination: Bangladesh to continue registration as new doses arrive
- Philippines approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine
- Health officials warn people not to treat COVID-19 with a drug meant for livestock
- Is aloe a sham?
- Bangladesh receives another 781,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan
- Full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine is imminent
Most Read
- Anti-Taliban leader Massoud wants to talk but ready to fight
- Court orders Pori Moni back to jail in drugs case
- No more ‘mass’ vaccination: Bangladesh to continue registration as new doses arrive
- At Kabul’s airport, the situation grows increasingly dire
- ‘Dream one step closer to reality’: Padma Bridge gets final slab
- Airlines await CAAB approval for flights to India
- Bangladesh reports 117 virus deaths, 5,717 cases in a day
- 'Why aren't you applying for bail?': Pori Moni confronts her lawyers in court
- Death penalty sought for 8 accused of murdering LGBT rights activist Xulhaz, Tonoy
- Sinha murder: witnesses begin to testify in Cox’s Bazar court