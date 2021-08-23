Six hospitals designated for treatment of dengue patients

Five of the hospitals are in Dhaka, where mosquito menace is worsening the situation.

They are Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital aka Mitford Hospital, Railway General Hospitalhk, Aminbazar 20-Bed Hospital, Lalkuthi Hospital, and Kamrangirchar 31-Bed Hospital.

The sixth hospital is in Gazipur – Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital.

The dengue virus carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitos put more than 100,000 people in hospitals in 2019.

The threat of dengue declined last year, when only 1,405 people were down with the disease as per hospital records.

This year, the surging dengue fever cases are complicating the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by overstretched hospitals.

Until Sunday morning, 8,041 patients were hospitalised with the disease.