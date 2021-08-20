J&J seeks nod for COVID-19 vaccine trial in Indian adolescents
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Aug 2021 01:21 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2021 01:21 PM BdST
Johnson & Johnson has sought approval from Indian drug regulators to conduct a study of its COVID-19 vaccine among 12- to 17-year-olds, the company said on Friday.
Conducting vaccine clinical trials among adolescents is imperative to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus, J&J said in an emailed statement.
The US pharma giant had received emergency use approval for its single-dose vaccine in India earlier this month, making it the fifth authorised vaccine in the country.
While J&J has a supply agreement with Indian vaccine maker Biological E Ltd to bring its shot to the country, the company had said that it was too early to give a delivery timeline.
More stories
- Scientists question evidence behind US COVID booster drive
- No need for COVID booster jabs for now: WHO
- 4 dengue patients die in a day
- This breast cancer gene is less known but dangerous
- 329 hospitalised with dengue in a day
- Babies and toddlers spread virus in homes more easily
- Can a COVID mask protect me from wildfire smoke?
- Who is eligible for a third COVID vaccine dose in US?
Recent Stories
- Scientists question evidence behind US COVID-19 booster shot drive
- British study shows COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta
- No need for COVID booster jabs for now: WHO
- Bangladesh reports four deaths from dengue fever in a day
- This breast cancer gene is less well known, but nearly as dangerous
- Bangladesh sets new daily record with 329 dengue hospitalisations
Opinion
Most Read
- Hifazat-e Islam chief Junaid Babunagari dies in Chattogram hospital
- Police get another day to interrogate Pori Moni, bail petition scrapped
- Bangladesh logs 159 virus deaths, lowest daily count in over 6 weeks
- Hypebeasts hit the road
- Son of slain Afghan hero Massoud vows resistance, seeks support
- ACC investigating South Bangla Bank Chairman Amzad over ‘funds embezzlement’
- Taliban hunt for people who worked with US and British forces: UN document
- Bangladesh extends age limit for govt jobs by 21 months
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- Bangladesh allows students aged at least 18 to register for COVID-19 vaccine