Bangladesh was treating 1,190 dengue patients in hospitals on Friday

Out of the new patients, 212 were admitted to the hospitals in Dhaka. They were among 1,094 receiving treatment in the morning.

The new patients have taken the hospitalised dengue cases of August to 4,814 after 2,286 in July.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this month has reached 19, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Dengue outbreaks have increased in Dhaka. A resident of Dhupkhola in Old Dhaka has put up a mosquito net in his veranda to protect himself from mosquitoes. Photo: Kazi Salahuddin

The dengue virus carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitos put more than 100,000 people in hospitals in 2019.

The threat of dengue declined last year, when only 1,405 people were down with the disease as per hospital records.

The rising number of dengue fever cases is complicating the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by overstretched hospitals.

Out of 7,472 hospitalised dengue patients so far this year, 6,251 have returned home after recovery and 31 have died.