Bangladesh was treating 1,190 dengue patients in hospitals on Friday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Aug 2021 10:17 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2021 10:17 PM BdST
The healthcare facilities in Bangladesh were treating 1,190 patients for dengue fever on Friday morning after 221 new hospitalisation in the past 24 hours.
Out of the new patients, 212 were admitted to the hospitals in Dhaka. They were among 1,094 receiving treatment in the morning.
The new patients have taken the hospitalised dengue cases of August to 4,814 after 2,286 in July.
The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this month has reached 19, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
Dengue outbreaks have increased in Dhaka. A resident of Dhupkhola in Old Dhaka has put up a mosquito net in his veranda to protect himself from mosquitoes. Photo: Kazi Salahuddin
The threat of dengue declined last year, when only 1,405 people were down with the disease as per hospital records.
The rising number of dengue fever cases is complicating the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by overstretched hospitals.
Out of 7,472 hospitalised dengue patients so far this year, 6,251 have returned home after recovery and 31 have died.
- J&J seeks nod for vaccine trial in Indian adolescents
- Students aged at least 18 can register for vaccine
- Scientists question evidence behind US COVID booster drive
- No need for COVID booster jabs for now: WHO
- 4 dengue patients die in a day
- This breast cancer gene is less known but dangerous
- 329 hospitalised with dengue in a day
- Babies and toddlers spread virus in homes more easily
- AstraZeneca's antibody therapy prevents COVID-19, study shows
- J&J seeks nod for COVID-19 vaccine trial in Indian adolescents
- Bangladesh allows students aged at least 18 to register for COVID-19 vaccine
- Scientists question evidence behind US COVID-19 booster shot drive
- British study shows COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta
- No need for COVID booster jabs for now: WHO
Most Read
- Bangladesh allows students aged at least 18 to register for COVID-19 vaccine
- As Chinese vaccines stumble, US finds new opening in Asia
- Hypebeasts hit the road
- Bangladesh's COVID death toll tops 25,000
- Agency loses count of complaints against e-commerce firms after discount-triggered order boom
- Barishal Mayor Sadiq Abdullah prime accused in case over clash with police
- Taliban killed relative of Deutsche Welle reporter, German broadcaster says
- ACC investigating South Bangla Bank Chairman Amzad over ‘funds embezzlement’
- Taliban urge Afghan unity as protests spread to Kabul
- Taliban hunt for people who worked with US and British forces: UN document