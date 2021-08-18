Bangladesh reports four deaths from dengue fever in a day
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Aug 2021 08:57 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2021 08:57 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered four deaths from dengue fever and 306 hospitalisations for the mosquito-borne disease in the latest daily count.
The new deaths in the 24 hours to 8am on Wednesday have taken the toll from the disease this year to 30 after the first fatality was recorded on Jul 14, according to the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS.
As many as 273 people were hospitalised with the disease in Dhaka and 33 outside the capital.
Out of 6,956 dengue patients so far this year, 5,733 have recovered. On Wednesday morning, 1,193 were being treated at the hospitals in Dhaka and 83 outside the capital.
The dengue virus carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes put more than 100,000 people in hospitals in 2019.
The threat of dengue declined last year, when only 1,405 people were down with the disease as per hospital records.
The DGHS reported 329 dengue patients, a daily record of this year, on Tuesday amid growing concerns over the disease.
The rising number of dengue fever cases is complicating the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by overstretched hospitals.
- This breast cancer gene is less known but dangerous
- 329 hospitalised with dengue in a day
- Babies and toddlers spread virus in homes more easily
- Can a COVID mask protect me from wildfire smoke?
- Who is eligible for a third COVID vaccine dose in US?
- Mass COVID vaccination on pause: minister
- How fermented foods may improve health
- Researchers plan human trial of nasal COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh reports four deaths from dengue fever in a day
- This breast cancer gene is less well known, but nearly as dangerous
- Bangladesh sets new daily record with 329 dengue hospitalisations
- Babies and toddlers spread virus in homes more easily than teens, study finds
- Can a COVID mask protect me from wildfire smoke?
- Who is eligible for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose in the US?
Most Read
- Bangladesh to resume air bubble flights with India on Aug 20
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- What if you could become invisible to mosquitoes?
- How worried should Bangladesh be about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan?
- Taliban, striking dovish tone, promise peace and women's rights under Islam
- Pori Moni bail hearing delayed, police seek new remand order
- Bangladesh reports 172 virus deaths, 7,248 cases in a day
- The Taliban’s leaders: Worldly and ‘inclusive’ or ruthless ideologues?
- Govt officials to undergo drug test once a year: minister
- Deadly Jalalabad protests as Taliban consolidate Islamist rule