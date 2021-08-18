Bangladesh reports four deaths from dengue fever in a day

The new deaths in the 24 hours to 8am on Wednesday have taken the toll from the disease this year to 30 after the first fatality was recorded on Jul 14, according to the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS.

As many as 273 people were hospitalised with the disease in Dhaka and 33 outside the capital.

Out of 6,956 dengue patients so far this year, 5,733 have recovered. On Wednesday morning, 1,193 were being treated at the hospitals in Dhaka and 83 outside the capital.

The dengue virus carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes put more than 100,000 people in hospitals in 2019.

The threat of dengue declined last year, when only 1,405 people were down with the disease as per hospital records.

The DGHS reported 329 dengue patients, a daily record of this year, on Tuesday amid growing concerns over the disease.

The rising number of dengue fever cases is complicating the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by overstretched hospitals.