Bangladesh sets new daily record with 329 dengue hospitalisations

The new patients have taken the total during the month of August to 3,992.

The 41 government and private hospitals of Dhaka admitted 306 dengue patients in the 24 hours to 8am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. The number was 23 outside the capital.

On Monday, the daily count of dengue hospitalisation was 221.

With the new ones, the total number of patients who have been hospitalised with dengue this year has increased to 6,650.

They include 5,510 who have gone back home after recovery, and 1,114 who were receiving treatment on Tuesday morning.

The hospitals in Dhaka had 1,048 dengue patients on Tuesday morning, while those outside the capital had 66.

In July, 2,286 dengue patients received treatment at hospitals.

The government has received reports of 26 deaths from dengue this year.

The dengue virus carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitos put more than 100,000 people in hospitals in 2019.

The threat of dengue declined last year, when only 1,405 people were down with the disease as per hospital records.

This year, however, experts fear a spike in the number of dengue patients from July amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As the prevalence of Aedes mosquito intensified in Dhaka, dengue has become a new menace for people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

People suffer more as the dengue and COVID-19 illnesses manifest similar symptoms, complicating the diagnosis and isolation. Also, most of the big hospitals in Dhaka have been dedicated to treat COVID patients and therefore, dengue patients are not treated there.

This has mounted pressure on the hospitals already stretched to the limit, with patients being rushed from one hospital to another.