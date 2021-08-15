Mass COVID immunisation drive paused on low vaccine stock: minister
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Aug 2021 07:49 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2021 08:04 PM BdST
The government has hit pause on plans to press ahead with a mass vaccination drive against COVID-19 due to vaccine stocks running low, according to Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
The nationwide immunisation campaign will start as soon as enough doses are secured, he told reporters after an event in Dhaka's Mohakhali on Sunday.
Pointing to Bangladesh's agreement with China to buy 60 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, the minister said another shipment is due later this month. "We’ve already received 5.4 million vaccines this month. Vaccination activities have resumed. Another 5 million doses will arrive later this month."
Normal vaccination operations will continue in the meantime, he added.
The government has recently conducted a six-day mass immunisation programme from Aug 7 to add a layer of protection zone against the relentless pandemic.
On why the government paused the vaccination programme, the minister said, "We've proved that we’ve the capacity to carry out vaccination drives. We administered 3.4 million vaccines in a day. There has also been a trial run. Our programmes for the days ahead will continue subject to the availability of vaccines."
“If there’s a lot of vaccines in stock, then this activity will continue on two fronts -- cities and villages. If that isn't the case then we'll design our programme accordingly. We will go to the village level once we get the vaccines.”
Maleque also shed light on the plans to co-produce vaccines at home and said an agreement will be reached next week.
"We also have an agreement with Russia [over the purchase of Sputnik-V vaccines]. We’re now waiting for the shipments. India owes us 23 million doses. None of the vaccination activities have been held up. The mass vaccination programme will resume once we have enough doses.”
The minister also highlighted the mortality rate for women and said they will be prioritised for vaccines.
"Women will get priority because they are dying the most. The elderly account for 90 percent of the deaths [from COVID]. A lot of women have also died -- most of them middle-aged."
- How fermented foods may improve health
- Researchers plan human trial of nasal COVID vaccine
- Form separate ministry for alternative medicines: HC
- CDC panel backs third vaccine dose for immunocompromised
- US 911 drug calls for youth skyrocketed
- What we think we know about metabolism may be wrong
- Peru study finds Sinopharm vaccine 50.4pc effective
- US works with vaccine makers on booster dose
- How fermented foods may alter your microbiome and improve your health
- Swedish researchers plan human trial of nasal COVID vaccine in Bangladesh
- HC recommends separate ministry for alternative medicines
- CDC panel backs a third vaccine dose for immunocompromised
- Mississippi hospital puts beds in parking garage to cope with COVID surge
- As schools shut down, 911 drug calls for youth skyrocketed
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Some Bangladeshis have left homes to join Taliban: police
- 7 of a family die as microbus crashes into ditch in Cox’s Bazar
- Tributes pour in as Bangladesh mourns founding father Bangabandhu
- Quake kills hundreds in Haiti, worsening Caribbean nation's plight
- Taliban enter Afghan capital two decades after US-led ouster
- Swedish researchers plan human trial of nasal COVID vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh logs 187 virus deaths, 6,684 new cases in a day
- Court turns down actress Pori Moni’s bail appeal, orders her to jail
- The dark night of Bangabandhu’s assassination: how it unfolded