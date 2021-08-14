CDC panel backs a third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The FDA on Thursday cleared third doses for people with solid organ transplants and others with similarly weakened immune systems, who face a higher risk of severe bouts of COVID-19.

After nearly three hours of presentations and discussion Friday, the CDC committee, made up of medical experts, voted unanimously to recommend third shots for people in the category who have already received the two-dose vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

While the panel’s guidance is nonbinding, it is followed closely by physicians and public health departments. Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, quickly signed off on the recommendation, calling it “an important step in ensuring everyone, including those most vulnerable to COVID-19, can get as much protection as possible from COVID-19 vaccination.”

About 3% of Americans have weakened immune systems for a variety of reasons, from a history of cancer to the use of certain medications such as steroids.

Dr Neela Goswami, a CDC official, said the group now eligible for third shots could include those with advanced or untreated HIV infections, those who have undergone certain types of stem cell transplants within the past two years and those receiving certain kinds of chemotherapy, among others.

Those slated for treatments that weaken the immune system should get a third dose beforehand, Goswami said. Everyone eligible for a third shot should wait at least 28 days after their second before getting it, according to the CDC.

Dr Jose Scher, a rheumatologist at New York University Langone Health who has studied the effect of vaccines on the immunocompromised, said that the CDC guidance would help patients who had been agonising over whether to seek out a third shot. Previously, he said, when people tested themselves for antibodies after vaccination and came up empty, “there were no tools for us to respond to that.”

“We now know that this population was being left behind,” he said.

