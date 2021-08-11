Russia's Sputnik V shot around 83% effective against Delta variant, health minister says
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Aug 2021 01:47 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2021 01:47 PM BdST
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is around 83% effective against the Delta variant of coronavirus, lower than previously thought, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.
Authorities blamed a surge in coronavirus cases in June and July on the more contagious Delta variant and the population's reluctance to get vaccinated despite shots being widely available.
The vaccine's developers in June said Sputnik V was around 90% effective against the Delta variant.
"The latest results show that effectiveness is around 83%," the TASS news agency cited Murashko as saying.
Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Institute which developed the vaccine, said on Wednesday in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper that Sputnik V was safe and effective against all strains of the coronavirus.
Russia, which has a population of around 144 million, has approved four domestically produced vaccines. It has recorded almost 6.5 million infections since the start of the pandemic.
- Can fruits, vegetables boost brain health?
- Dengue runs amok in Dhaka's low-lying areas
- 'Good results' in Bangavax animal trial
- 210 hospitalised for dengue in a day
- 5.4m more vaccine doses by Aug 15: minister
- Vaccine drive: More demand than doses allocated
- US gives $11.4m in COVID aid to Bangladesh
- COVID vaccine for pregnant women okayed
- What to know about breakthrough infections and the delta variant
- Bangladesh receives another 1.7m Sinopharm COVID vaccine jabs
- Can fruits and vegetables boost brain health?
- As dengue rampages through Dhaka, low-lying areas are most vulnerable
- Bangladesh’s Globe Biotech claims ‘good results’ in Bangavax COVID vaccine animal trial
- Bangladesh sees 210 dengue patients hospitalised in a day
Most Read
- Pori Moni says she's being framed as police get two more days to interrogate her
- Messi gets hero's welcome in France after agreeing to join PSG
- Messi signs with Paris Saint-Germain
- Bangladesh to suspend first dosing of Moderna COVID vaccine, continue Sinopharm
- Bangladesh’s 264 new virus deaths match daily record
- Former New Zealand all-rounder Cairns on life support: report
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel
- Messi reaches agreement to join France's PSG, his father says
- Hasina spurns plans to name solar power plant after her
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal