Bangladesh’s Globe Biotech claims ‘good results’ in Bangavax COVID vaccine animal trial

Researchers found one dose of the vaccine produced “effective antibodies” in 56 monkeys in the trial that began on Aug 1, said Dr Mohammad Mohiuddin, a senior manager of the company.

“We hope Bangavax will work against the variant which is dominant now,” he said on Monday.

The vaccine can be stored at a temperature of 4 degrees Celsius for one month and of -20 degrees Celsius for up to six months, according to him

They will publish the results and apply to the Bangladesh Medical Research Council for the final approval to conduct human trials after the end of the two-month animal trial.

Globe Biotech received a licence to produce the potential vaccine for trial in December last year and applied for ethical clearance to begin clinical trials in the new year.

One dose of the vaccine had created working antibodies during initial trials on animals, the company said.