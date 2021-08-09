US gives $11.4m in COVID assistance to Bangladesh

“The donation through the American Rescue Plan is part of our ongoing support to help Bangladesh fight COVID-19,” US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller said in a statement on Monday.

The assistance, provided through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will help Bangladesh battle the current wave of COVID-19 by providing life-saving medical and oxygen supplies, accelerating national efforts to roll out an effective COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The funding will also help Bangladesh strengthen prevention efforts to reduce virus transmission in the community and enhance the quality of treatment and care for the growing numbers of patients across the country.

“The United States is the largest donor of assistance to Bangladesh’s COVID-19 response. America has been Bangladesh’s closest partner for the past five decades working to improve public health. At this particularly challenging moment in the battle against the pandemic, our partnership is more important than ever,” Miller said.

With this new funding, the US government has provided a total of more than $96 million to support Bangladesh’s response to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Total US COVID-19 assistance includes the donation of 5.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and capacity-building support towards the rollout of the national vaccination campaign.

Through USAID, the US Department of Defence, the US Department of State, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States provided medical supplies, ventilators, oxygen equipment, pulse oximeters, and millions of pieces of personal protective equipment for frontline workers across Bangladesh.