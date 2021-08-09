Bangladesh sees 210 dengue patients hospitalised in a day
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Aug 2021 09:47 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2021 09:47 PM BdST
As many as 210 people have been hospitalised for the dengue infection in a day, stretching the limits of Bangladesh's strained public health system amid the deepening coronavirus crisis.
Among the latest cases of the mosquito-borne viral infection, 181 patients were admitted to government and private hospitals in the Dhaka metropolitan area over the 24 hours to 8am Monday, according to the health directorate.
It brings the number of hospital admissions in the first eight days of August to 2,095.
The dengue virus carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitos put more than 100,000 people in hospitals in 2019. The threat of dengue declined last year, when only 1,405 people were down with the disease as per hospital records.
This year, the number of dengue patients began to surge in July amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Experts are worried about the massive pressure on public healthcare system as it tries to handle the dual challenges of the pandemic and the massive spike in dengue cases.
As many as 931 dengue patients were receiving treatment at hospitals -- 863 of them from Dhaka city.
Of the 4,753 dengue patients hospitalised so far this year, 3,808 returned home after recovery.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research received reports of 14 suspected dengue deaths so far.
