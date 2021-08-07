Over 1,600 dengue patients hospitalised in Bangladesh in first six days of August

As many as 41 people were hospitalised in government hospitals in Dhaka, 194 in private ones and 10 others outside the capital in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday, according to the latest data from the Directorate General of Health Services.

It took the dengue caseload to 1,661 people in the first six days of August.

In July, as many as 2,286 people were diagnosed and hospitalised with the disease across the country, the highest in a month this season.

The dengue virus carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitos put more than 100,000 people in hospitals in 2019. The threat of dengue declined last year, when only 1,405 people were down with the disease as per hospital records.

This year, however, experts fear a spike in the number of dengue patients from July amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 997 dengue patients were receiving treatment at hospitals -- 958 of them from Dhaka city.

Of the 4,319 dengue patients hospitalised so far this year, 3,312 returned home after recovery.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research received reports of 10 deaths suspected to be from dengue.