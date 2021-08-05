Bangladesh to get another 6m Pfizer doses in early September: minister
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Aug 2021 09:12 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2021 09:12 PM BdST
Bangladesh is expected to receive another 6 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine under the global vaccine-sharing initiative COVAX in the first week of September.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen made the revelation on Thursday while assuring that Bangladesh has the facilities to store the vaccine.
"The only thing they wanted to know was whether we have the storage capabilities for the vaccine. I have spoken to the health minister and confirmed that we have made the necessary arrangements. So these will come.”
Earlier on May 31, Bangladesh received a consignment of 106,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine under the programme co-led by the World Health Organization and global vaccine alliance GAVI. The first doses of the vaccine were administered in a dry run at three hospitals in Dhaka on Jun 21.
The Pfizer vaccine must be stored between -90 degrees Celsius and -60 degrees Celsius. It can also be refrigerated at 2 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius for five days. At 30 degrees Celsius, the vaccine will be valid for two hours.
Due to the storage-related complexities, the vaccine was administered in Dhaka alone.
File Photo
The South Asian nation is poised to add another 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to its stocks next week followed by the arrival of 3.4 million Sinopharm jabs later this month, according to Momen.
Bangladesh began its mass COVID vaccination drive with AstraZeneca shots from the Serum Institute of India in February.
The country reached an agreement with the organisation for the purchase of 30 million doses, but, after the first 7 million doses arrived, India halted exports as it struggled to deal with the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus. The Indian government had also sent 3.2 million doses as gifts before shipments were cut off.
Bangladesh then turned to China to procure more vaccines. It also received shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines under the COVAX programme.
The government resumed administering the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday after a long delay due to shortages. As of Aug 1, more than 1.52 million people were waiting to get their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to government data.
"We have ordered 75 million doses from Sinopharm. We have already paid for 15 million jabs. We are working on getting the remaining 60 million doses.”
The talks to co-produce the Chinese vaccine in Bangladesh among the government, Incepta Pharmaceuticals and Sinopharm are advancing and a deal could be struck 'at any time', he added.
"They sent us (the draft agreement) on Jul 16. We passed it on to the health ministry. They sent it to the law ministry, who sent the vetted agreement back the next day. Everything is in order and the agreement could be signed any time."
- Moderna says its COVID shot 93pc effective after second dose
- Record 264 virus deaths in a day
- Third vaccine doses likely for elderly, vulnerable: Macron
- COVID vaccines appear to protect patients' lungs
- WHO pandemic project faces cash crunch
- Never said unvaccinated travel would be punishable: health ministry
- Japan to send 1.4m more jabs in August
- Travelling without vaccine to become punishable offence
- Bangladesh to get another 6m Pfizer doses in early September: minister
- Moderna says its COVID-19 shot 93% effective six months after second dose
- Bangladesh logs record 264 COVID deaths in a day as Delta variant spreads
- Delta variant accounts for 98% of COVID cases in Bangladesh: study
- French President Macron: third COVID vaccine doses likely for elderly and vulnerable
- COVID vaccines appear to protect patients' lungs; depression on rise among youth
Most Read
- Air travellers from Bangladesh, India can transit through UAE
- Shakib surges up in ICC bowlers, batsmen rankings after T20 win against Australia
- RAB bringing charges against actress Pori Moni after detaining her at home
- Mahtab Ahmed steps down as Robi MD after 5 years
- Bangladeshi man murdered in Saudi Arabia
- Actress Pori Moni boozed, hosted drinking parties at home regularly, claims RAB
- Bill Gates says Epstein relationship was ‘a huge mistake’
- Bangladesh clinch 5-wicket win against Australia to stretch lead in T20 series
- Bangladesh logs record 264 COVID deaths in a day as Delta variant spreads
- At least 17 die after lightning strikes wedding party boat in Chapainawabganj