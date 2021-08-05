Bangladesh logs record 264 COVID deaths in a day as Delta variant spreads

Another 12,744 cases of the coronavirus were detected in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, raising the total caseload to 1,322,654, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 87 fatalities and 5,308 infections. Chattogram tallied 56 deaths and 3,357 cases, Khulna 35 deaths and 817 cases, and Sylhet 23 deaths and 713 cases.

Nationwide, another 15,786 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,156,943.

As many as 46,995 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 27.12 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 87.47 percent and the mortality rate at 1.66 percent.

About 98 percent of COVID-19 patients across Bangladesh in July have contracted the Delta variant of the pathogen, according to a study conducted by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

Coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 200 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant threatens areas with low vaccination rates.

Cases are rising in at least 83 out of 240 countries, according to the tally, and straining healthcare systems.

At least 2.6 percent of the world's population has been infected, with the true figure likely higher due to limited testing in many places.