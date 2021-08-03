600,000 more AstraZeneca COVID doses coming from Japan
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Aug 2021 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2021 01:04 PM BdST
A shipment of 616,780 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is headed to Bangladesh from Japan. It is the third such shipment sent from the East Asian country.
A cargo flight from All Nippon Airways carrying the shots set off from Narita Airport in Japan at 9:15 pm local time on Monday, according to the Bangladesh embassy in Tokyo.
It will arrive in Bangladesh on Tuesday via Hong Kong aboard a Cathay Pacific Airways cargo flight.
The government resumed administering the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday after a long delay due to shortages. The new AstraZeneca shots were brought in from Japan under the COVAX programme.
Once the shipment arrives, Bangladesh will have 1,643,300 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in stock. As of Sunday, 1,521,947 people were waiting to receive the second dose of the vaccine.
Bangladesh began its mass COVID vaccination drive with AstraZeneca shots from the Serum Institute of India in February.
Bangladesh reached an agreement with the organisation for the purchase of 30 million doses, but, after the first 7 million doses arrived, India halted exports as it struggled to deal with the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus. The Indian government had also sent 3.2 million doses as gifts before shipments were cut off.
Bangladesh then turned to China to procure more vaccines. It also received shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines under the COVAX programme.
