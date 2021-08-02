DGHS suspends all Praava Health services over irregularities

In a letter on Monday, Dr Farid Hossain Miah, director of hospitals and clinics at DGHS, said an inspection found 'unacceptable' irregularities in the company's activities.

Praava Health came into the spotlight after announcing the launch of a mobile app for consultation with doctors and other health services in 2018.

The company offers other services like diagnosis, online consultation and medications, while also testing COVID-19 samples during the pandemic.

Praava Health is headquartered in Dhaka's Banani.

A letter from the Department of Health said that coronavirus sample collection booths are required to have separate donning and doffing rooms. But Praava Health was conducting the two procedures in the same room.

The inspection report also mentioned that Praava’s RT-PCR test reports are not signed by BMDCA-listed doctors, as required.

Although the government has capped the coronavirus testing fee for expatriates at Tk 2,500, Praava charges an additional Tk 150 in "registration fee".

On its website, Praava had the World Health Organization as its ‘partner’. DGHS later asked Praava for an explanation but it was not provided. Praava went on to replace it with ‘our corporate clients’.

Chief Executive Officer Sylvana Quader Sinha could not be reached for comment as Praava hotline officers said they were not allowed to share her number.

Abu Hanif Tony, junior officer at the company’s business development and marketing department, also declined to comment on the issue when bdnews24.com reached him.

He said Praava would get in touch later over the complaints.

In a message issued later in the day, the company said, “Praava will temporarily remain closed due to unavoidable reasons. We will resume our services again soon.”