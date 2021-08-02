98% of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine recipients have antibodies: study
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Aug 2021 05:30 PM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2021 05:30 PM BdST
A study from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University has found that nearly all Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recipients have antibodies against the disease.
According to researchers, 98 percent of those who received the vaccine had antibodies against the novel coronavirus, while the remaining 2 percent were already “immune compromised”.
The study included 209 vaccine recipients who received the vaccine between April and July this year, the researchers said at a press conference.
Prof Salahuddin Shah, chairman of the BSMMU Department of Hematology and co-author of the study, highlighted several notable aspects of the research, titled “Hematological Parameters and Antibody Titre after Vaccination Agent SARS-COV-2”, issued on Monday.
Over half of the participants already had underlying conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma and other diseases, he said. “But there was no significant difference in the formation of antibodies after the vaccine was administered to these participants.”
Though other studies had highlighted unusual blot clotting among vaccine recipients, this was not observed among the participants in the study, Prof Salahuddin said.
“Nearly 42 percent of vaccine recipients experienced side effects after taking the vaccine, but, in all cases, the symptoms were mild.”
Those who had previously been stricken by COVID-19 had more antibodies, according to the study.
More research is needed to analyse the changes in the antibody level over time and the effectiveness of the new vaccines recently approved for use in the country.
The research team led by BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed included Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research and Development) Dr Zahid Hussain and Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Dr AKM Mosharraf Hossain.
- Vaccinated COVID patients face lower risk: IEDCR
- 237 dengue patients hospitalised in a day
- Factory reopening will raise infections: Maleque
- Mayor Atiq sounds alarm over dengue
- Dengue: children at greater risk
- COVID vaccine protection likely to wane over time
- 194 more hospitalised with dengue fever
- Vaccine age limit lowered to 25
- 98% of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine recipients have antibodies: study
- Vaccinated COVID patients face lower risks of respiratory distress, hospitalisation and death: IEDCR
- Bangladesh hospitals admit 237 dengue patients in a day, highest in 2021
- Factory reopening will cause more COVID-19 infections, says Health Minister Maleque
- Bangladesh to resume inoculation with AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday
- Mayor Atiq sounds alarm over dengue outbreak in COVID pandemic
Most Read
- Model Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in Baridhara drug bust
- Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh as second biggest garment exporter
- Bangladesh plans to inoculate 10m people in eight days
- July was the most terrifying month for Bangladesh in pandemic
- Bangladesh allows bus, launch services for workers as factories reopen in lockdown
- Vaccinated COVID patients face lower risks of respiratory distress, hospitalisation and death: IEDCR
- Army patrols Sydney streets as Brisbane extends COVID-19 lockdown
- Bangladesh logs 231 virus deaths, 14,844 cases in a day
- A love-struck man was on the verge of suicide. Then firemen stepped in
- BIWTA extends river transport hours as workers return to Dhaka