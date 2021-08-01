Mayor Atiq sounds alarm over dengue outbreak in COVID pandemic

“We’re facing the dengue challenge amid a pandemic. Right now, we’re in bad shape,” the mayor said during a campaign in Uttara to control the breeding of Aedes mosquitos, which carry the dengue pathogen.

As the monsoon sets in, Bangladesh has been experiencing increasing numbers of dengue cases. The highest number of dengue patients are admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, 196 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals as of Saturday, with 194 of them in Dhaka.

Bangladesh has diagnosed 2,658 patients with dengue and 747 of them are currently receiving treatment in hospitals. The DGHS reported four deaths from dengue, though the IEDCR is yet to confirm that the deaths were caused by the disease.

Citing the IEDCR and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the mayor said the dengue outbreak may intensify in August. That is why the DNCC began the drive to destroy the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitos, he said.

Buildings under construction and highrise structures are found to house more Aedes larvae, said Atiqul Islam.

“Those who are constructing buildings, whether individuals or developers, must keep this issue in mind. Please meet with REHAB members and inform them that most Aedes larvae are found at their construction sites. Please come forward to address the issue.”

“Don’t compel us to impose a fine on the people onsite. Our magistrates will definitely take legal action if they find larvae at a site,” the mayor said.

Ward councillors, officials and leaders and activists from the Awami League and affiliated organisations accompanied the mayor during Sunday’s event.