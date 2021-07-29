Another 194 hospitalised with dengue fever amid COVID pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jul 2021 09:39 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2021 09:39 PM BdST
With COVID-19 cases and deaths rising rapidly, cases of people infected with mosquito-borne dengue fever has reached another grim milestone as 194 patients, the highest in a day this year, were hospitalised in Dhaka with the disease.
As many as 181 of them were residents of the capital, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Thursday.
In the hospitals across Bangladesh, 642 dengue patients were being treated with only 24 of them in hospitals located outside the capital.
The DGHS recorded a total of 2,292 dengue patients from January to the morning of Jul 29 this year, with 1,920 of them having been hospitalised in July and four of them reported dead.
The city corporations have launched mosquito control drives. Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul
Islam called upon citizens to act responsibly to control mosquitoes.
“We have to pay attention so that water does not stay welled up on rooftops or tubs for more than three days,” he said and warned of legal actions through mobile courts if Aedes aegypti larvae were found in any government or private buildings during the drives.
