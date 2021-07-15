Bangladesh plans to lower vaccination age to 18 years
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2021 05:32 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2021 05:32 PM BdST
The government plans to allow people 18 years old or above to register for the COVID-19 vaccine jabs, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Thursday.
Currently, people, aged at least 35 years or younger belonging to special categories, are eligible for the vaccines.
"We are thinking whether we could reduce the minimum age for vaccination. The matter has also been discussed with the prime minister. She recommended this too,” Maleque said while inaugurating a project of ICU extension and OPD development programme at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. “Our technical committee has also asked us if the vaccines could be delivered to 18-year-old people.”
"We want to send our boys and girls to schools and colleges soon. We have been administering the vaccine doses to the teachers. Now, we will bring under vaccination those who are at least 18 years old. We will enable them to attend schools and colleges, because a year of their academic life has already been wasted. It will be a great loss to the country and our nation,” Maleque said.
Registration for the COVID-19 vaccination began in Bangladesh in January. Initially, people who were 40 years old or older were eligible for vaccination. On July 5, the Directorate General of Health Services lowered the vaccination age to 35 years.
People involved in COVID-19 emergency services, workers from a number of occupations, university students and migrant workers were able to register for vaccination, regardless of their age.
- How walking can develop the brain
- Experts see increased risks of virus infection
- Russia's RDIF, India's SII to make Sputnik vaccine
- European efforts to assess Sputnik V vaccine stymied by data gaps
- Fully vaccinated don't need booster: US
- WHO warns against mixing and matching vaccines
- Pfizer bid for booster shots 'premature': experts
- Pope tests well after surgery
- How walking can build up the brain
- Experts see increased infection risks as Bangladesh suspends COVID curbs
- Vietnam to mix doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines
- Russia's RDIF, India's SII to make Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India
- European efforts to assess Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine stymied by data gaps
- US officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
- Bangladesh plans to hold SSC exams in Nov, HSC in Dec
- Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilots threaten strike over reduced pay
- Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
- National COVID committee advises 14 additional days of strict lockdown
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Bangladesh logs 210 virus deaths, 12,383 cases in a day
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid