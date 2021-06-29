Bangladesh approves Moderna COVID vaccine for emergency use
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2021 11:10 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2021 11:10 PM BdST
The Directorate General of Drug Administration has authorised the emergency use of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.
The approval of the eighth COVID-19 vaccine in the country was announced in a statement by the DGDA on Tuesday.
Bangladesh will receive a consignment of 2.5 doses of the US-made vaccine under the global programme COVAX next week, according to Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
The authorities had previously given the nod to a vaccine developed by the Institute of Medical Biology and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.
On Jun 24, the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) approved the clinical trial of the Chinese vaccine on candidates aged 18 or older.
The DGDA previously approved the use of Oxford/AstraZeneca’s COVISHIELD produced by Serum Institute of India, Russia’s Sputnik-V, China's Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine and Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.
