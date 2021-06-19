Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jun 2021 07:04 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2021 07:04 PM BdST
An Ebola outbreak which started in southeast Guinea in February, infecting 16 people and killing 12, has been declared over, the health ministry and the World Health Organisation said on Saturday.
"I solemnly declare the end of the Ebola outbreak in Guinea," Health Minister Remy Lamah told a press conference in the capital Conakry, leading to cheers from health workers watching virtually from the epicentre of the outbreak in Nzerekore.
Health authorities were able to move swiftly to tackle the resurgence of the virus, which causes severe bleeding and organ failure and is spread through contact with body fluids, after lessons learned from previous outbreaks in Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
"Based on the lessons learned from the 2014–16 outbreak and through rapid, coordinated response efforts... Guinea managed to control the outbreak and prevent its spread beyond its borders," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.
The Ebola outbreak in 2014-2016 killed 11,300 people, mostly in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.
WHO helped ship around 24,000 Ebola vaccine doses that helped inoculate nearly 11,000 people in the region, including over 2,800 frontline health workers.
"Although this Ebola outbreak flared up in the same area as the West Africa ...thanks to new innovations and lessons learned, Guinea managed to contain the virus in four months," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. "We are getting faster, better and smarter at fighting Ebola."
- Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak
- No ICU in 37 districts
- High hopes for J&J vaccine fizzled in the US
- New conditions for Bangavax human trials
- COVID spreads to Rajshahi’s villages
- Bizarre food smells haunt COVID survivors
- Man being treated at DMCH for black fungus
- G7's billion vaccine plan counts some past pledges
- Bangladesh resumes vaccine drive with Sinopharm doses
- COVID cases are rising, but hospitals in 37 of 64 districts in Bangladesh have no ICU
- High hopes for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine have fizzled in the US
- New Zealand PM Ardern gets 'pain-free' COVID vaccine shot
- BMRC sets new conditions for human trials of Bangavax vaccine
- COVID spreads to Rajshahi’s villages, death toll rises by 13
Most Read
- ‘Hurry up or else’: Police say woman called 999 after killing 3 of her family
- Accused in Pori Moni attempted rape-murder case, Omi faces human trafficking charges
- Drug gang was trying to set up meth lab in Dhaka’s Uttara, RAB says
- Islamic preacher Taw Haa ‘hid in Gaibandha for personal reasons’, police say
- Bangladesh's COVID toll rises by 67, Khulna tops daily death count
- 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies aged 91, Indian PM Modi leads tributes
- 2 children out walking get caught between a gunman and his target
- Virus cases flare again, but hospitals in half of Bangladesh districts lack ICUs
- Judge under US sanctions set to take over Iran presidency
- Bangladesh resumes vaccine drive with Sinopharm doses