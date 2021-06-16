BMRC sets new conditions for human trials of Bangavax vaccine

Bangavax, along with two vaccine candidates from India and China, will get the ethical nod for the clinical trials once the conditions are met, BMRC Director Prof Ruhul Amin said on Wednesday.

“The vaccine must be tested on monkeys or chimpanzees before phase one of the human trials. All the documents regarding the effectiveness and side effects of the vaccines have to be submitted to the BMRC."

All sides are holding a 'positive outlook on the prospect of approval for the clinical trials, according to Prof Amin.

"There aren't any disagreements over the conditions. These are not difficult to fulfil and we hope the conditions will be met."

Globe Biotech applied for approval to begin testing on humans, known as a clinical trial, on Jan 17.

According to the rules, applications are first screened by the BMRC’s National Research Ethics Committee. If the BMRC gives its ethical consent, it goes to the Directorate General of Drug Administration. There it will wait for the consideration and approval of the National Clinical Trial Advisory Committee.