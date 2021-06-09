Patients evade tests as Bangladesh border districts emerge as COVID hotspots
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2021 03:15 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2021 03:15 AM BdST
Dr AKM Zahin, a medicine specialist working in Dhaka, saw 15 patients when he visited his village home in Thakurgaon, a border district. As many as 14 of them had fever.
Surprised by a “wave” of patients with symptoms of COVID-19, the doctor took to Facebook to warn the residents of the situation and urge them to follow health rules.
“But many of them do not agree to get tested. They even refuse to entertain the idea that they might have caught the coronavirus,” Dr Zahin wrote.
Thakurgaon is not unique. Many districts in Rajshahi, Khulna, and Rangpur divisions are also in a precarious position.
With the detection of the highly infectious Delta variant, which is dominant in India amid a deadly second wave of infection, the border districts have become new COVID hotspots of Bangladesh.
The true scale of the public health crisis cannot be grasped due to a lack of tests however.
But the 6,046 samples tested in the divisions account for 32 percent of the total.
So, experts believe the number of cases would have been much higher in the three divisions had they conducted enough tests.
Despite the struggle to keep the deadly outbreak under control for nearly one and a half years, it has not been possible to raise awareness among the people.
Aslamul Haque, a madrasa teacher living in Bagerhat municipality, and his wife lost their ability to smell and test when they caught fever around a month ago.
Despite the symptoms that strongly suggest they caught the coronavirus, the couple did not undergo tests and recovered through medication prescribed by a doctor.
“Had we tested positive for the coronavirus, (authorities) would have put red flags at our home. Our relatives and neighbours would have known about it,” Aslamul said.
Besides the fear of social isolation, Gouranga Das in Thakurgaon’s Ranishonkoil said he did not make arrangements for her wife’s coronavirus test last month when she caught fever because of the sufferings they would have to face to get the test.
It is far more difficult for the residents of villages to get coronavirus tests, especially due to a lack of proper transport.
The villagers also do not see the disease as much of a threat either because they have not seen the devastation caused in the urban areas.
Taking over-the-counter medicines on the pharmacist’s recommendations is what most of the patients are doing.
Maksudur Rahman Ratan, who runs a pharmacy in Chuadanga’s Damurhuda, said three-fourths of the patients visiting his shop now have the symptoms of COVID-19.
Dr Abu Hena Mohammad Jamal, Damurhuda Upazila health and family planning officer, said he heard many of the patients are not eager to undergo the test.
The authorities have shut down the cattle markets in the Upazila and asked the residents of the bordering villages not to leave home without an emergency, said Nazrul Islam Sarker, the deputy commissioner of Chuadanga district.
Speaking to bdnews24.com after returning from Thakurgaon, Dr Zahin said 80 percent of the patients he saw were from the bordering villages or Thakurgaon town.
Dr Habib-E-Rosul Liton of Thakurgaon General Hospital said the number of patients with fever has increased at the government facility, and most of the patients are from villages.
“Most of them are taking medicine from local pharmacies. Those with serious conditions are coming to us,” he said.
In a Facebook post, Dr Liton warned: “This is for those who have been complacent that the number of coronavirus cases is low in villages -- 60 percent of the patients I am getting now are from villages. The situation is worsening more rapidly that it was five to seven days ago. The patients’ condition is also worsening quickly. The hospital’s isolation department is almost filled up.”
[Additional reporting by Naogaon, Bagerhat, Chuadanga, Satkhira and Chanpainawabganj correspondents]
