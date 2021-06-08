US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: WSJ
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jun 2021 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2021 12:26 PM BdST
A report on the origins of COVID-19 by a US government national laboratory concluded the hypothesis claiming the virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the classified document.
The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the report added.
More stories
- US approves Biogen Alzheimer's drug
- Hundreds of former leaders urge G7 to vaccinate poor
- Sinovac vaccine approved for emergency use
- Mysterious brain syndrome grips Canada
- Mysterious brain syndrome grips Canada
- Global response needed to contain virus variant: India
- Health budget: a missed opportunity
- Singapore grants Sinovac vaccine special access
Recent Stories
- US FDA approves Biogen Alzheimer's drug
- Hundreds of former leaders urge G7 to vaccinate poor against COVID-19
- Bangladesh approves Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
- Mysterious brain syndrome grips Canada
- Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine gains China approval for emergency use in children, adolescents
- Mysterious brain syndrome grips Canada
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh caps broadband internet connection fees
- Beximco bags three IT contracts worth Tk 3.57 billion from govt
- Man suspected of killing Canadian Muslim family with his truck was motivated by hate: police
- Bangladesh to administer Pfizer-BioNTech doses at four centres in Dhaka after Jun 13
- Bangladesh records 1,970 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 30
- Earthquakes shake Bangladesh’s Sylhet again
- Why Amazon is confronting the richest man in India
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- ‘Give me the names’: finance minister seeks help from opposition to curb money laundering
- US Supreme Court rules against immigrants seeking green cards